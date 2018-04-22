Giants may look to trade Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

Three years ago, the Giants used the ninth overall pick in the draft on offensive tackle Ereck Flowers. This year, they might take any draft pick they could get for him.

Flowers has not participated in the Giants’ offseason workouts, which is not a great way to endear himself to new G.M. Dave Gettleman and new head coach Pat Shurmur, and Jordan Raanan of ESPN writes that the Giants could try to move Flowers during the draft.

The Giants have not said whether they will pick up Flowers’ fifth-year option, but if they’re looking to move on from him they likely wouldn’t want that option, which would give him a $12.5 million salary in 2019, a salary that would become guaranteed if Flowers suffered a serious injury. Flowers’ salary this year is $2.4 million, and the Giants may want that salary off their books.

Still, Flowers is only 23 years old and has started 46 games in three NFL seasons. Some team may see the talent that made him a Top 10 pick and be tempted to see how he can develop, even if the Giants are ready to move on.