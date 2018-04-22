Greg Hardy to get a fight in the UFC

Getty Images

Greg Hardy has been shunned by the NFL, but he’s not done competing as a professional athlete.

Hardy, who has beaten three overmatched opponents in amateur mixed martial arts fights, will have his next fight in MMA’s major league, the UFC. Hardy will fight as part of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series on June 12, according to MMAFighting.com.

Hardy’s opponent, Brandon Sayles, will be more of a legitimate test than the first three fighters he’s taken on, none of whom had much of a chance in the cage against the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Hardy. If Hardy beats Sayles, he’ll surely get more opportunities to fight in the UFC.

And that will raise questions about why the UFC is giving another chance to a man who faced disturbing domestic violence allegations. The Panthers got rid of Hardy because of that domestic violence case, the Cowboys were roundly criticized for signing him a year later, and when the Cowboys gave up on Hardy no other team wanted anything to do with him.