Inaccuracy talk bugs Josh Allen

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has enjoyed the draft process. Well, most of it.

During a recent visit with PFT Live, Allen admitted that the amount of time that people have to talk about the draft on TV, radio, the Internet, etc. can become a little tiring. So I asked him what about the ongoing chatter regarding Josh Allen bugs him the most.

“The inaccuracy issue,” Allen said. “Going back to college having a 56-percent completion percentage. Obviously, it’s not great. But I think that it’s a little blown out of proportion. I do think that I’m accurate. Jordan Palmer’s helped me out a lot throughout this process with getting my feet right. Once we did that [I’m] throwing the ball a little easier. The ball’s coming out and where it’s supposed to be.”

So why the low completion percentage?

“I think if you look at the film at the times that I did miss, my feet were jacked,” Allen said. “Going back to our offensive system I was asked to do a lot of things within our system. Threw the ball downfield a lot. I am the one to admit that I didn’t put the ball where it needed to be all the time. But, you know, given the circumstances that we had in Wyoming, we won two back-to-back eight-win seasons. It was a place where we ended up winning football games. I think that I helped out in that manner putting the team in the best position to win football games.”

Others have explained the situation in similar fashion, and others have the freedom to say that maybe Allen’s receivers weren’t sufficiently skilled to catch his throws more often. Allen won’t say that; instead, he freely admits that he consistently didn’t put the ball where it needed to be. While that’s a fair concern, the fact that he won’t blame any of it on his receivers is a sign that he is and will be a good teammate at the next level, which is an underrated aspect of whether and to what extent his NFL teammates will want to embrace him — or whether they’ll want to punch him in the face.

Literally.

17 responses to “Inaccuracy talk bugs Josh Allen

  2. I trust the scouts to watch the film and see if t was a bad route, bad throw, missed catch, bad feet correctible, bad arm not correctible, etc. ,,,,,

    I trust myself to know I am not willing to watch all that film.

  5. Sounds like the kid has some good people in his corner coaching him on all the right things to say right now. Acknowledge the issue, talk about the work you’ve done to fix it, and don’t blame others. We shall see if his game transitions.

  9. He should’ve been more accurate in college.
    It is interesting how Lamar Jackson is NEVER asked about his accuracy, or lack thereof. He never eclipsed 60% completion % in college. That’s very interesting for a QB who looks to run if his first read isn’t open.
    One must wonder why Allen is asked about his completion % in college while Jackson is protected from that same inquiry. What could it be that makes the media so afraid to ask Jackson the same question that they happily ask Allen?

  10. The reality is that accuracy and completion percentage rarely ever improve for a QB going from college to the NFL. It’s natural for people to raise questions about it, especially if they’re going to spend a top 5 pick on him (which I believe would be a mistake).

  11. Why do these media people and microwave analysts speak as if there aren’t TONS of different reasons for todays “completion percentage”? System, competition level, situations, defenses, coaches input, QB decision making, receivers, (not relying on excess TE & RB targets), offensive line, and on and on and on. But they act as if it is as equal and reliable for true comparisons as an SAT test. smh. Microwave analysts and media folk in the NFL. That is why they are always the last to get it. I tell you, often the everyday enthusiasts do a better job than the ones with the mikes in their faces for a living. smh.

    Of course he is sick of it. They say things a hundred times, pick up what other media are saying, and then fans begin to say it, and then the player is labeled with it as if it is truth. Career killing sometimes.

  13. It’s not for Allen to point on the reasons why… it’s up to the media and analysts to figure out the reasons why. For example, I’ve heard that the system they ran in Wyoming didn’t thrown many screens if any. Well, 3-4 screens per game equates to about 50 screens per season and those are plays you’ll complete over 90% on. How about those downfield throws? At what percentage did he throw the ball more than 15-yards downfield per game? Is that number comparable to what the other possible first round QB’s threw or is it greater? In other words, was the offensive system he was playing in conducive to a lower percentage that the system the other potential first round QB’s were playing in? And that’s all before we begin to analyze the hands and drop percentages of the players around him. His completion percentage NEEDS to be put in context and putting things in context and going that extra step is not something lazy media people and lazy analysts want to do.

  14. Josh Allen looked pretty good at the Senior Bowl. I am wondering if the Pats are talking up Lamar Jackson, if they aren’t really eyeing Mason Rudolph.

  15. Scenario #1. The ball is snapped, three D-Linemen are in the backfield as soon as you receive the snap, you have no time, you miraculously avoid the rush and sprint out right, your 4.9 WR is covered by a 4.5 CB, you continue to roll right, you catch the other WR streaking across the middle 35 yards downfield, as a defender is grabbing your left arm and pulling you down, you somehow get the ball in the hands of your WR, he drops the perfectly thrown ball. That’s 0-1 on the stat sheet. Scenario #2. The ball is snapped, you have 3 future pro prospects on your O-Line, you have 2 future NFL WR’s who run 4.4, they take off downfield, the defense runs with them double teaming both guys, your slot guy drops behind the line of scrimmage uncovered, you flip a 7 yard screen pass to him and he runs 65 yards for a TD. That looks great on the stat sheet. Now you know why Bill Walsh hated it when someone started reciting those meaningless stats. Just watch the film. If you don’t like Josh Allen, don’t draft him. Let him slip down to Bill Belichick. He’ll draft him.

  16. This Draft Classes 1st QB bust. He is around a 50% completion from High School to College. It’s why he didn’t get recruited to good conference. No improvement means he will never get better. Only fool’s think accuracy can be taught, not with a football it lust can’t. Mike Glennon anyone? Another horrid thing he doesn’t have is Touch on his passes. Big arms means something only if you can’t sustain drives. Then it’s Hail Mary time.

  17. Kid don’t listen to these armchair geeks just go do your thing. If these imbeciles were all gm’s guysmlike brady, warner and romo wouldn’t even have gotten a sniff

