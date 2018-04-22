Inaccuracy talk bugs Josh Allen

Getty Images

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has enjoyed the draft process. Well, most of it.

During a recent visit with PFT Live, Allen admitted that the amount of time that people have to talk about the draft on TV, radio, the Internet, etc. can become a little tiring. So I asked him what about the ongoing chatter regarding Josh Allen bugs him the most.

“The inaccuracy issue,” Allen said. “Going back to college having a 56-percent completion percentage. Obviously, it’s not great. But I think that it’s a little blown out of proportion. I do think that I’m accurate. Jordan Palmer’s helped me out a lot throughout this process with getting my feet right. Once we did that [I’m] throwing the ball a little easier. The ball’s coming out and where it’s supposed to be.”

So why the low completion percentage?

“I think if you look at the film at the times that I did miss, my feet were jacked,” Allen said. “Going back to our offensive system I was asked to do a lot of things within our system. Threw the ball downfield a lot. I am the one to admit that I didn’t put the ball where it needed to be all the time. But, you know, given the circumstances that we had in Wyoming, we won two back-to-back eight-win seasons. It was a place where we ended up winning football games. I think that I helped out in that manner putting the team in the best position to win football games.”

Others have explained the situation in similar fashion, and others have the freedom to say that maybe Allen’s receivers weren’t sufficiently skilled to catch his throws more often. Allen won’t say that; instead, he freely admits that he consistently didn’t put the ball where it needed to be. While that’s a fair concern, the fact that he won’t blame any of it on his receivers is a sign that he is and will be a good teammate at the next level, which is an underrated aspect of whether and to what extent his NFL teammates will want to embrace him — or whether they’ll want to punch him in the face.

