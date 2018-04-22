Jim Mora touts Josh Rosen as potential Hall of Famer

Getty Images

Last month, former UCLA coach Jim Mora raised eyebrows by calling USC quarterback Sam Darnold a better fit for the Browns at No. 1 than UCLA’s Josh Rosen. In a subsequent effort to put the ketchup in the bottle, Mora squirted it everywhere by seemingly hinging Rosen’s chances of success to having appropriate mental stimulation.

With the draft four days away — and with a growing belief that Rosen is sliding away from the top three quarterbacks in the draft — Mora is once again trying to help.

“Those that question [Rosen] and his toughs, competitiveness and love of the game are so far off anything I’ve seen in 6+ years knowing this man,” Mora said on Twitter. “He’s the real deal, he has it all, he will be a great one, he will win championships. . . . I’ve had the amazing fortune of being around 24 members of the Pro Football HOF, I believe we may see Josh Rosen enshrined one day. A lot of work to do, a lot of games/championships to win, but he has the qualities to do it.”

That’s a great endorsement, and it’s what Mora should have been saying all along about Rosen. Whether that makes a difference at this stage of the process remains to be seen.