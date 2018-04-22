NFL plans a player safety summit next week, with a focus on kickoffs

Getty Images

The NFL has already made one major change to player safety rules this offseason, banning players from lowering their heads to initiate contact with the helmet. And a discussion of more changes is on the agenda for next week.

A player safety summit is being planned for next week, May 1-2 at the league office, an NFL spokesman told ESPN.

Kickoffs will be a focal point of the meeting, with continuing discussions about how to make the play safer — or get rid of it altogether. Packers President Mark Murphy said last month that the league was planning to call on head coaches and special teams coordinators to come up with solutions to the problem of concussions suffered on kickoffs, and that input will be sought at next week’s meeting. Steve Tasker, one of the best special teams players in NFL history, has confirmed that he’s part of the discussions around the future of the kickoff as well.

Realistically, there may be nothing that can be done to make kickoffs safer. The very nature of the play is to have players on one team sprinting down the field in one direction, players on the other team sprinting down the field in the other direction, and a bunch of hard collisions when the players meet. Those collisions are going to cause injuries.

So the NFL may have reached the point where the discussions are less about changing rules to make kickoffs safer and more about the necessary rules changes to eliminate kickoffs. Once the league comes up with a proper replacement for onside kicks, the kickoff will go the way of the dodo.