NFL plans a player safety summit next week, with a focus on kickoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
The NFL has already made one major change to player safety rules this offseason, banning players from lowering their heads to initiate contact with the helmet. And a discussion of more changes is on the agenda for next week.

A player safety summit is being planned for next week, May 1-2 at the league office, an NFL spokesman told ESPN.

Kickoffs will be a focal point of the meeting, with continuing discussions about how to make the play safer — or get rid of it altogether. Packers President Mark Murphy said last month that the league was planning to call on head coaches and special teams coordinators to come up with solutions to the problem of concussions suffered on kickoffs, and that input will be sought at next week’s meeting. Steve Tasker, one of the best special teams players in NFL history, has confirmed that he’s part of the discussions around the future of the kickoff as well.

Realistically, there may be nothing that can be done to make kickoffs safer. The very nature of the play is to have players on one team sprinting down the field in one direction, players on the other team sprinting down the field in the other direction, and a bunch of hard collisions when the players meet. Those collisions are going to cause injuries.

So the NFL may have reached the point where the discussions are less about changing rules to make kickoffs safer and more about the necessary rules changes to eliminate kickoffs. Once the league comes up with a proper replacement for onside kicks, the kickoff will go the way of the dodo.

  1. How special.

    The NFL player whiners are all over the new helmet rule.

    Now you expect them to care MORE about kickoff safety?

  2. Eliminate kickoffs and go with a punt. All players wear special gloves that register any touching of a jersey or pants and convert to 2 hand touch. Gotta get injuries down to just leg blowouts. Then attack that problem next.

  3. Better idea:
    1. Mandate use of safer helmets ALREADY on the market;
    2. Thursday games only AFTER a bye-week;
    3. Bye week AFTER a Monday game; and
    4. Add another bye-week so each team has two.

  5. LEAVE THE KICKOFF ALONE!!!!! Would be one of the worst mistakes the NFL has ever made.

    The horse has been beat to death. Football is a contact sport – get over it.

    You want more money going to player medical? 100%. Research into better equipment? FINE.

    You cannot make this game safer without taking away the essence that is football.

    Why is there no attack on Boxing, UFC, or Hockey?

    Kris Bryant got hit with a pitch in the head today – lets remove the ball from the game so no one gets a head contusion.

    DUMB DUMB DUMB

  7. Is this the summit where they’re going to tell us exactly how many injuries there were on kickoffs and compare it to how many injuries occur on every other type of play to actually prove it’s a dangerous play for once? Or is this just more smoke and mirrors to make it look the the NFL cares.

  9. And yet the NFL continues to make teams play four days apart. They’re really concerned about player safety.

  10. “Name the last player from any NFL team that was significantly injured on a kick off….! Exactly…

    The NFL is determined to turn this league into flag football.”

    Ricardo Lockette

  11. Ever since I can remember, the NFL has been working to make it safer, and safer, and safer. We know people can get hurt. Heck, people die all the time in snow skiing accidents and in auto racing events. Boxers get their brains beat out. Everyone knows the risks involved. I know every time I get into my car, there is a chance I might not make it home. But they’ve improved seat belts, tires, brakes, steering, etc., yet lots of folks still get killed. I played football growing up, but I’d say my worst injuries came while riding my bike, or an accident while pole vaulting. But good for the NFL for making such an outstanding effort to continue to make football as safe as possible. I can’t wait to sign my kids up.

  12. (I’ve said this before).

    Kick off from the 50. Touchbacks are on the 20.

    Fair catch in the field of play and the ball goes to the 30. (pooch kicks)

    Now you have very few pooch kicks, a lot of onside kicks and a lot of touchbacks. Everyone wins but the KR who would be out of a job anyway.

    You also get to keep all those fringe special teams players (some happen to be the real deal and will never get the chance, if kickoffs are banned).

    The collisions will be akin to any other play. The PR will be the KR.

    If you REALLY want to make the NFL better, allow 53 man rosters so teams can dress more Olineman and will probably keep 3 QB’s, thus better development of QB’s.

    Also. let the QB’s practice under a coach in the off season. THEN we might not have a League with 12 to 15 viable QB’s.

  14. There is just something wrong here. Player safety as a priority is nonsense, what the league really wants is to keep the pipe full of players. The way to do that is to convince Moms to let their kids play the game.

