Report: Bashaud Breeland not expected back in Washington

Getty Images

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to a three-year deal with the Panthers early in free agency, but never got a chance to sign it.

The Panthers backed out of the deal due to a failed physical. Breeland suffered a cut on his foot that was bad enough to require a skin graft to repair it and word at the time was that he’d need months of recovery time before he’d be able to pass a physical.

Given how close that would be to the start of the season, a return to familiar surroundings in Washington might be a good way for Breeland to keep the lost time from hurting him too much on the field. It does not appear such a return is in the cards, however.

J.P. Finley of NBC Sports Washington reports that the Redskins aren’t expected to be interested in bringing Breeland back once he’s healthy. They signed Orlando Scandrick to go with Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Josh Holsey on the cornerback depth chart.