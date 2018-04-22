Report: Raiders to exercise Amari Cooper’s option

Getty Images

When Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie was asked last week if the Raiders are going to exercise their option on wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s contract for the 2019 season, he didn’t commit to any course of action.

While Cooper is coming off a mediocre season, it would come as a surprise if the Raiders were in any hurry to part ways with the 2015 first-rounder. It comes as no surprise, then, that Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the team is set to exercise the option “imminently.”

Teams have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on 2015 first-rounders.

McKenzie did say that he has had conversations with Cooper’s agent, so there could be a longer deal in the works that would eliminate the need for the fifth-year option. Until that comes to fruition, though, the Raiders will likely do what’s necessary to keep the wideout in the fold.