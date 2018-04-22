Shane Ray expects Broncos to exercise the 2019 option on his contract

Getty Images

Although Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team has not decided whether to exercise its 2019 option on Shane Ray‘s contract, Ray expects Denver to pick it up.

“I’m not concerned,” the linebacker said, via Vicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “I love being a Bronco. John’s got a lot of things to deal with, and whether or not he picks up my option, it doesn’t say anything about what I’m going to be for this team, my role for this team. I’m just excited. I wouldn’t look into too much. I think that it’s going to get picked up. I think that I’m going to be here, and I’m just looking forward to this opportunity.”

The Broncos have until May 3 to exercise the option, which guarantees him $9.2 million for injury only and can be otherwise rescinded. The timing allows the team to wait to see how the draft plays out before making any commitment.

A wrist injury limited Ray to eight games last season. He made 16 tackles and a sack.

In his first two seasons, Ray made 12 sacks.