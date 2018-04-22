Shaun Smith’s pre-game routine included two blunts

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Shaun Smith previously has declared that he smoked marijuana before games. He has now specific an amount.

Via the Kansas City Star, Smith said in a Bleacher Report video that he “had a little ritual: Smoke two blunts before every game.”

For players not in the drug-testing program, there’s no risk to in-season smoking, since the window for the one annual test for recreational drugs opens on 4/20 and closes in August. Short of being arrested for marijuana possession or other admitting to smoking (or engaging in other behavior that catches the eye of the league office), a player can smoke before a game, after a game, whenever (except maybe during a game).

“When I smoke, I can focus and actually do the job that I have to do and the tasks,” Smith said. “It’s like I’m in the zone. I feel like nobody can stop me when I was out there. It mellowed me out, got me going and it’s the best thing for me.”

Smith said he wasn’t alone.

“Shoot, the coaches do it,” Smith said. “Personnel people upstairs do it. Quarterbacks that do it. Guys that are your captains, your leaders of the team that smoke. . . . Everybody has their reason, they are using it for their pain. We’re all big guys and our body hurts.”

Heck, maybe even some owners do it. For them, however, there’s no drug-testing policy that would result in fines or suspensions if they can’t pass periodic urine tests.