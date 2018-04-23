Brian Gutekunst says he hasn’t talked to Aaron Rodgers about the QB’s frustration

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed frustration this offseason. Rodgers did not hide his dissatisfaction with Green Bay replacing quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt with Frank Cignetti without consulting him or the decision to release wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked Monday if he had talked to Rodgers or felt any need to mend fences with the star quarterback.

“To be honest with you, I’ve been kind of all consumed with the draft thing, so I haven’t had really hardly any discussions with any of our players since we’ve kind of started,” Gutekunst said, via video posted by packersnews.com. “I welcome them. As far as [Rodgers], I’ve certainly have seen what’s been reported. Nobody’s voiced any frustrations to me or anything like that. I’m always one to listen to any of our coaches, players or scouts. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s my job to focus on the task at hand, which is make decisions for the Green Bay Packers on our roster. But I’ve always felt I was a good listener. I’ve listened a lot the last couple of weeks and I’ll continue to do so.”