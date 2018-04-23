Bruce Arians thinks the Cardinals should draft Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Bruce Arians, who retired this offseason as head coach of the Cardinals, says his old team should draft Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Arians told the Arizona Republic that if Jackson is available with the 15th overall pick, the Cardinals should take him.

“That’s one guy I really am intrigued with because he can spin it and he’s been in a pro-style offense and he’s been hard coached by Bobby [Petrino],” Arians said. “He brings that unique skill-set, and it makes me look back at Vince Young. Vince could beat you and he was a heck of a leader. I don’t know why it didn’t work out for him, but listening to him now, telling his story, he’s like, ‘I didn’t put the time in.’ I think Lamar puts the time in. He’s going to get better, and he just brings that unique ability to break the game open with his legs.”

Arians doesn’t buy the talk that Jackson isn’t ready to be an NFL-style passer.

“He’s been in a pro-style offense,” Arians said. “He’s more of a scrambler with designed runs. I don’t think I’d design runs for him. I would just let him, a la Russell Wilson, take what’s there, and whoosh, take off running.”

Arians had success coaching Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning, but he never coached a runner like Jackson. He would have loved that opportunity.