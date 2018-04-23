Bucs incorporate a parrot into their third-day draft picking

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will see the Colts’ ape, and raise them a bird.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the NFL has announced that the Buccaneers’ third-day draft picks will be communicated to an announcer via a parrot. Yes, a parrot.

At least there’s a connection between the animal prop and the team nickname, since Buccaneers are pirates and pirates walk around (for some reason) with parrots perched on their shoulders. (Which would explain why actually pirates often smell like bird sh-t.)

Last year, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock wanted the orangutan to get off his lawn, and the display danced on the line of disrespect to the folks at the Indianapolis Zoo who presumably were invited to participate by someone with the NFL who thought it would spice up a phase of the draft that typically entails far less organic intrigue and excitement than the early rounds.

This year, get ready for Mayock to bristle when the bird says, “Polly want an Akrum Wadley.”