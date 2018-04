Getty Images

The Cardinals are taking a flyer on a veteran pass-rusher, filling in a line on the depth chart before the draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cards are signing former Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa.

They worked him out recently, and had also taken a look at Connor Barwin.

Mayowa has also spent time with the Raiders and Seahawks. He had six sacks in 2016, but just one last year.

He also visited the Seahawks, Colts, Jets, and Washington.