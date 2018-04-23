Chargers picking up Melvin Gordon’s 2019 option

Getty Images

The Chargers are preparing to make a first-round pick on Thursday night and they spent a little bit of time leading up to the draft making sure that their 2015 first-round pick will remain around for at least two more seasons.

General Manager Tom Telesco announced at a Monday press conference that the team will exercise running back Melvin Gordon‘s option for the 2019 season. Telesco made Gordon the 15th overall selection in 2015.

Gordon had a rocky rookie year that included six fumbles, but has been more productive over the last two years. He rushed 254 times for 997 yards in 2016 and bumped that up to 284 carries for 1,105 yards last year. He also caught 99 passes and scored 24 total touchdowns over the last two years.

Austin Ekeler served as the No. 2 back for the Chargers last year and the team could add further depth at the position this week by plucking a player from what’s generally considered to be a strong crop of backs in the draft.