Chargers RFA wideout Tyrell Williams signs his tender

Getty Images

Now that the deadline to sign offer sheets with other team has passed, there’s no real incentive for restricted free agents not to sign.

Thus, Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams has signed his RFA tender from the Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That leaves just two unsigned restricted free agents around the league, Falcons cornerback Ricardo Allen and Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Williams was tendered at the second-round level, which made an offer sheet from another team unlikely anyway.

The 26-year-old had 69 catches for 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2016, but regressed last year, with just 43 catches for 728 yards and two scores.