Daryl Worley heading to Oakland

Cornerback Daryl Worley has found his third team of the offseason.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the cornerback who has made headlines for the wrong reasons lately is going to sign with the Raiders.

Worley was cut by the Eagles, hours after he was arrested and tased near the team facility the weekend before their offseason program opened. He had been acquired in a trade with the Panthers for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Originally a third-round pick from West Virginia, Worley started 14 games for the Panthers last year, but they were looking for an upgrade.

The Raiders released cornerbacks Sean Smith and David Amerson this offseason, and have added corners in bulk since then, bringing in Leon Hall, Rahsaan Melvin, Shareece Wright, and Senquez Golson, giving them a multiple-choice test to fill secondary roles.