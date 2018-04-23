David Irving’s girlfriend retracts allegations

Getty Images

David Irving‘s girlfriend, Angela Sanchez, has retracted claims of domestic abuse. Frisco (Texas) police began investigating Sanchez’s allegations after she called them twice Sunday night.

Sanchez said in a statement she lied to police because she was “emotional and upset.”

“On April 22nd, the father of my child and my current boyfriend had a vocal argument that spilled out into our front yard,” Sanchez said, via the Dallas Morning News. “My neighbors were concerned and called 911. I was very upset and made some allegations that were false at the time due to our vocal argument and my emotional state. I had no intentions of getting David into trouble. I was just very emotional and upset. I would like to be clear, although our relationship is not perfect, we love one another and David not not put his hands on me at any time. I’m deeply sorry this has caused both of us so much unwanted and undue attention. David is a great father and our focus is working on our relationship and raising our beautiful daughter.”

Irving, a Cowboys defensive lineman, denied on social media that he had done anything wrong.