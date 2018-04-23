Derrick Coleman works out for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets worked out free agent fullback Derrick Coleman on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coleman spent the 2017 season with Atlanta. He played 16 games, rushing for 8 yards on two carries and catching two passes for 20 yards.

He played 22 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 63.4 percent of the special teams snaps.

Coleman, 27, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He played four seasons for the Seahawks, appearing in 31 games with seven starts.

Coleman did not play in 2016.