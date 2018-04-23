Eagles create cap room with Brandon Brooks restructure

Getty Images

The Eagles are tight against the salary cap.

When you win a Lombardi Trophy, have many talented players, and pursue talented players aggressively, that tends to happen.

But that also means they have to do some juggling.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Eagles restructured the contract of guard Brandon Brooks, creating a short-term bump of $6.37 worth of cap room.

Of course, that’s money that will have to be accounted for in future years, but that’s the cost of collecting a good team and keeping it together. It’s also enough cap room to sign their rookie class and have a small margin to make other moves.