Free agent lineman Kona Schwenke dead at 25

Getty Images

Former Notre Dame defensive tackle and NFL free agent lineman Kona Schwenke has died at the age of 25, according to his agent Jerry Marlatt.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Schwenke went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2014 and spent parts of the next two seasons on the rosters of five NFL teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. While mostly a defensive player, the Seahawks attempted to convert him to an offensive guard during the 2015 offseason. They signed him after a tryout during rookie mini-camp.

Schwenke took part in the Spring League and forced a fumble from Johnny Manziel early this month. Marlatt indicated Schwenke had a tryout with an NFL team last week before passing away on Sunday.

He never appeared in a regular season game but played in four preseason games for the Chiefs and Seahawks.