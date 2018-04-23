Free kick’s fate will be determined by kickoff’s future

Getty Images

The ever-growing #PFTPMPosse does an excellent job of posing great questions about the game we all love, every single day. On Monday, club member @GearsOfTed asked about the future of the free kick, given the uncertain future of the kickoff.

The free kick — a play that looks a lot like the kickoff but that includes a punt instead of a kick from a tee — happens after a safety, with the kick point being the 20 yard line of the team that allowed the two points. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, whatever the NFL ultimately does with the kickoff will also be done with the free kick.

As the kickoff has undergone significant changes in recent years, the NFL hasn’t changed the free kick at all, possibly because free kicks don’t happen very often. But a change apparently will happen to the free kick only once, and it will be dramatic.

The prevailing thought regarding a potential replacement for the kickoff/free kick is the fourth-and-15 play from scrimmage, which allows the kickoff to be simulated by a punt, the planned onside kick to be simulated by going for it, and the surprise onside kick to be simulated by a fake punt.