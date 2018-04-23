Giants waive wide receiver Darius Powe

Getty Images

The Giants made official their acquisition of punter Riley Dixon, and announced the release of another player.

The team announced they had waived wide receiver Darius Powe.

The second-year wideout spent most of his first two years on the Giants practice squad, but started a game in December against the Cowboys. But a foot injury in that game caused him to finish the season on injured reserve. He had two catches for 13 yards in that game.

The Giants acquired Dixon from the Broncos for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2019. That’s a much cheaper punter acquisition than Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman made in the past, as he once gave a fourth-rounder for Andy Lee when he was running the Panthers.