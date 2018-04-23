Gronk the horse has setback, may miss Kentucky Derby

Getty Images

Gronk has had a setback.

This has nothing to do with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s back.

According to Jon Lees of RacingPost.com, the horse named Gronkowski has suffered a problem, which could keep him from running in the Kentucky Derby.

“We’ve had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours,” trainer Jeremy Noseda said.

Gronk the tight end bought a minority share of Gronk the horse, though the name itself was enough to draw in casual racing fans.

Gronk the horse is still scheduled to fly to Kentucky this week in advance of the May 5 Derby, and we’ll anxiously await word on his condition.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has listed Gronkowski as questionable.