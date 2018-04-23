Jets working out two free agent defensive linemen

Getty Images

The Jets may be trying to patch a hole before the draft with some veteran help.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are set to work out a pair of free agent defensive linemen on Monday. Tyrunn Walker and LaVar Edwards are due for the meeting with the team.

Walker played in every game for the Rams last season, starting four times and finishing the year with 22 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Walker has also played for the Lions and Saints since 2012.

Edwards saw action in three games for the Browns last year. He’s played 25 games for six teams over the last five seasons.

The Jets also met with veteran defensive end Frostee Rucker recently and it seems like a good bet that they’ll be adding to their defensive line group one way or another in the near future.

UPDATE 8:17 a.m. ET

: Per other NFL media reports, the Jets are also hosting Jaye Howard, Lamarr Houston and Chris Jones as they look for depth up front on defense.