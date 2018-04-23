Jimmy Garoppolo hosts weekend throwing sessions

Getty Images

Like finding more places in a pizza to stuff cheese, football players have a knack for finding more time to work out.

With plenty of quarterbacks organizing sessions before and/or after the offseason program, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has another twist on the effort: During. Garoppolo told reporters on Monday that he’s now getting teammates together on Saturdays for extra work.

“We had our first one this weekend,” Garoppolo said. “It’s just something that I like to do. It kinds of gets us away from the coaches and everything, and allows me to talk to the receivers about specific things, or the tight ends or running backs. We try to get everyone out there that we can. I understand people have things that they have to get to. But we had a great showing this Saturday. It was good. Just to be on the same page with those guys, talking through route concepts and how they see it versus how I see it, it just gets us on the same page.”

Garoppolo realizes that it’s important not to overdo it on the weekend, given that players are working out during the week.

“You’ve got to take care of their legs,” Garoppolo said. “They’ve got us working pretty hard during the week, so you’ve got to be careful with that. But those guys, our receivers, tight ends and running backs came back in great shape. The conditioning part of it, it always makes my job easier when I can throw forever because those guys are willing to run. It’s nice to have that luxury.”

Garoppolo explained that it wasn’t an idea that he lifted from Tom Brady, but that it’s something Garoppolo has been doing for a while.

“I’ve done that since high school,” Garoppolo said. “It’s one of those things, when the coaches aren’t there you kind of see a different side of guys. They open up a little bit or tell you how they see a concept compared to how it is written in the book. Just a little bit at a time for us to talk through things, I guess.”

While Garoppolo chose to be candid about the fact that he and other players are working out on their own, he wasn’t willing to say everything — including the location of the workouts.

“I can’t say that,” he said.

So the place where it happens will remain a secret. But it’s no secret that the 49ers have a new franchise quarterback, and that he’s doing what he needs to do to make the team better.