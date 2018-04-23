Joe Banner on Nick Foles’ new deal: Nice gesture but changes nothing long term

Getty Images

Former Eagles president Joe Banner said the new deal Nick Foles got last week was a recognition of what the quarterback did for the team last season. But in reality, the contract changes nothing long term.

Foles still is expected to become a free agent in 2019, and the Eagles still have until the trade deadline in October to get something for him. Only an injury to Carson Wentz likely changes anything for Foles and the Eagles’ relationship beyond this season.

“I think it’s mostly a gesture to Foles,” Banner told Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. “So he gets $2 million. He gets incentives in case he finds himself being the guy again, and they have some success. He has some upside, which is a nice gesture by the Eagles and probably the fair thing to do. It shouldn’t impact his trade ability because he can void the second year just by paying back the $2 million. Any team that’s trading for him should realize that if he has a good year, that’s exactly what he’ll do, and they’ll have to start from scratch and do a deal or tag him or make him a free agent. Now, that said, not every team in the league is so smart. And they could look at it quickly and not do the proper research and think of it like he has a two-year deal. Because if the number’s $20 million, they might think, ‘Well, $20 million, why would he opt out of the deal?’ Well, because he’s gonna get a long-term deal with a massive signing bonus that will dwarf the $20 million. So if he plays well, and he gets traded, he’s gonna opt out of the deal, and they’re gonna have to do a new deal with him, so it shouldn’t make him more tradeable.

“So I don’t think it’s complicated. I think it was a modest, nice gesture by the Eagles, retains his ability to be free at the end of the year if that’s what he wants. If he’s not free, he’s at a sizable salary, which frankly the Eagles won’t be able to carry him at $20 million unless something happens with Wentz that we can’t fathom. So he’s gonna be free at the end of the year, probably under any circumstance. He at least gained the possibility of the $2 million and the incentive package if he happens to play. So probably getting more attention than the gesture really deserves.

Foles’ deal includes a mutual option for the 2019 season.