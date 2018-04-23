Joe Haden planning a big 2018, thanks to a healthy offseason of work

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden went to back-to-back Pro Bowls for the Browns in 2013 and 2014, but since then he’s struggled through injuries and hasn’t been the same player. This year, he believe the Joe Haden of old will be back.

Haden told ESPN that he’s already been working out for months even before the start of the team’s offseason workout program, and he feels much better now that he’s healthy enough to put in a full offseason of work.

“My groin’s good. My knee’s good. I’m feeling healthy,” Haden said. “I was able to get a full offseason workout. My last two offseasons I haven’t been able to train like I wanted to. This year, I got after training like I never have before.”

Haden was cut by the Browns and signed by the Steelers just before the start of last season, which put him behind schedule in learning the Steelers’ defense. He’s excited about now having an offseason that’s all about preparing himself for a defense he already knows.

“Now, I can work on myself and my individual game and put it together. I was happy I could do it, being able to be healthy. It made me feel good working out in the mornings, get that work in, then having afternoons to myself,” Haden said.

The 29-year-old Haden may be ready to be a Pro Bowl cornerback again.