John Lynch: If Reuben Foster did hit woman, he won’t be on 49ers

Getty Images

After linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with three felonies resulting from a February arrest related to an alleged domestic violence incident, the 49ers released a statement saying that his spot on the team is under “great scrutiny.”

They subsquently announced that Foster will not participate in team activities while he is dealing with legal matters and General Manager John Lynch addressed Foster’s status again on Monday. Lynch said Foster could rejoin the team if circumstances change, but also vowed to end Foster’s time with the team if the charges are proven.

“The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We’re gonna learn things through this legal process. I do want to be abundantly clear that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he will not be part of this organization going forward.”

Given how long legal proceedings of this type can take, it may be quite a while before the 49ers have the level of proof they would need to follow through on Lynch’s vow. It’s also unclear what circumstances might allow for Foster to return to the team pending the final resolution of the matter, but the G.M. did say that the team has to prepare for their football future as if one of last year’s first-round picks won’t be around.