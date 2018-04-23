John Lynch: If Reuben Foster did hit woman, he won’t be on 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
After linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with three felonies resulting from a February arrest related to an alleged domestic violence incident, the 49ers released a statement saying that his spot on the team is under “great scrutiny.”

They subsquently announced that Foster will not participate in team activities while he is dealing with legal matters and General Manager John Lynch addressed Foster’s status again on Monday. Lynch said Foster could rejoin the team if circumstances change, but also vowed to end Foster’s time with the team if the charges are proven.

“The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We’re gonna learn things through this legal process. I do want to be abundantly clear that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he will not be part of this organization going forward.”

Given how long legal proceedings of this type can take, it may be quite a while before the 49ers have the level of proof they would need to follow through on Lynch’s vow. It’s also unclear what circumstances might allow for Foster to return to the team pending the final resolution of the matter, but the G.M. did say that the team has to prepare for their football future as if one of last year’s first-round picks won’t be around.

41 responses to “John Lynch: If Reuben Foster did hit woman, he won’t be on 49ers

  8. Then be clear that it can either be through the legal process – which unfortunately often ends up with the victim not testifying and therefore no charges being filed or proved – or through the NFL’s internal investigation process. This is clearly a preponderance of evidence call when it comes to DV. Like it is with sexual harassment in the business world. The accusation should at a minimum require “administrative leave”.

    The team and the league cannot afford the optics of allowing an abuser to stay on the field. Don’t care how good he is.

  12. Everyone knows he did it. Everyone knows his lawyer will pay her off to not cooperate. Lynch is disgusting, just like the Raiders organization. Clark Hunt would have already cut Foster and cut the teams losses. These losers need to be banished, and show an example to kids that this type of behavior will not be condoned

  18. I think it’s funny how many people are trying to say John Lynch’s being a big stand-up guy here. Reuben Foster should have been let go already and if Lynch was really the DV guy he says he is that would have happened already.

    I have a better idea John Let’s draw this out and let it become news for the next year or so surrounding your team.

  20. He is off the team if the State can prove the charges after the witness has been paid and refuses to cooperate. If they can find him guilty after that, and they prove he “hit her” then and on then is he off the team, next season.

  23. “We’re going to wait until Reuben opens up his wallet enough to get away with this, legally. Assuming he has enough credit and that there is no video/overwhelming evidence that proves this beyond the already incriminating evidence, he’ll be back on the practice field in no time.”

  25. That means if he is acquitted of the charges for domestic violence, the weapon possession charge alone will not result in him being booted from the team.

  29. I wish people would stop acting like her word is solid gold women lie just like men lie. How you going to convict someone and you don’t know anything but what the media put out that’s crazy.

  30. I’m sure they’ll find some loophole around that statement to allow him to stay on the team. Maybe someone will pay off the victim like Greg Hardy did. I’ve already heard rumors she’s refusing to cooperate with police so the charges will probably end up being dropped.

  33. jackedupboonie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:59 pm
    Oh Clara, I’m guessing Arizona even ends up with a better record. The media hype isn’t enough to make a bad team good.
    ———
    Still in denial that Seattle is the doormat of the NFC west now like it was in the AFC? The good news is that all you Seattle bandwagoner fans can jump ship just like you did when Seattle became relevant for a few years.

  34. I got news for ya, Mr. Lynch, he hit her! Thats why he was arrested and charged with 3 felonies. However, it is highly doubtful that he will be found guilty of the charges for which he was arrested. It does not benefit her to take away his livelihood, so she will drop the charges opting for a civil reward. Thus, Foster will be back with the 49ers while the GM can claim they were serious. Yea, right…

  35. Michael LaRocca, Business Editor says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    He could, however, be a Cincinnati Bengal.

    ______________________

    Because of the long history of Bengals players accused of domestic abuse?? Name just one please.

  36. niners816 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    jackedupboonie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:59 pm
    ————

    I have to agree with this guy….. The only reason the Seahawks might win 6 games is because of Wilson. If he gets injured, they won’t win a game

  37. Ha ha, “IF”. If Lynch were GM of the Seahawks, Trevon Boykin would still be on the team.

    Cut Ruben Foster yesterday.

  38. What if Foster is cut, the Raiders or Cowboys will sign him. Some teams do anything to get to the Superbowl. Don’t count out the Rams as possible suitor.

  39. Let’s see how long Lynch keeps his word for. Not just for Foster but future signings as well. If he does keep a domestic abuse free zone then kudos. That’s how all teams should be.

  41. Erik Gainer says:
    April 23, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Michael LaRocca, Business Editor says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    He could, however, be a Cincinnati Bengal.

    ______________________

    Because of the long history of Bengals players accused of domestic abuse?? Name just one please.

    >>>

    UMMMM Joe Mixon – where you have been??? Corey Dillon, Chad Johnson, James Harrison, Chris Henry

