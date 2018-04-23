Jon Gruden excited to get on the field this week

Getty Images

Jon Gruden has done plenty of complaining about the rules for offseason work since returning to active coaching duties with the Raiders early this year, but he can turn his energy in a different direction this week.

Gruden will be able to lead a team through on-field work for the first time since he was coaching Tampa in 2008 when the Raiders kick off a three-day voluntary minicamp on Tuesday. The team has done two weeks of classroom and conditioning work and will now move onto seeing how players are picking things up.

Gruden said the minicamp is “not going to be anything but teaching,” which may not be as full speed as he’d like but it sounds like it will scratch the on-field itch all the same.

“We want to go out there and communicate, execute and build on the camraderie we’ve established,” Gruden said, via the East Bay Times. “I want to see who can learn. Who loves to learn. Who loves football. To be on the field with these guys, breaking the huddle, hearing the calls, it’s really exciting, man.”

Everyone on the Raiders roster has been taking part in the offseason program except for defensive end Khalil Mack. Mack is looking for a new deal, but Gruden said he leaves that to General Manager Reggie McKenzie while keeping his focus on the long-awaited return to the field.