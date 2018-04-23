Jon Robinson would love to have more draft picks

Getty Images

In his first two drafts as the Titans General Manager, Jon Robinson has shown a willingness to make trades to move his team up and down the draft board when opportunities come up.

It sounds like a trade down is the likeliest move for Robinson and the Titans when the draft gets underway on Thursday night. The Titans had 19 picks the last two years, but only have six at their disposal right now and Robinson answered a question at Monday’s press conference about whether he was satisfied with that amount by shaking his head.

“I love my draft picks,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see how it goes. There may be a situation that comes up Thursday night, and we bail on No. 25. It is the value of the player that is staring at you on the board versus the value of the picks that you can get.”

Robinson didn’t rule out a move in the other direction, but noted the small number of picks he has to work with and suggested it might take a team “willing to mortgage [a pick] for next to nothing” in order for it to make sense for the Titans.