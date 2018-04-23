Josh Rosen doesn’t like being disliked

Getty Images

Football attracts robots, and it rewards robotic tendencies. The coach is the king, the players are the soldiers, and any soldier who steps out of line is quickly labeled a bad soldier.

Against that reality comes Josh Rosen, a self-aware robot who refuses to say what he thinks he’s supposed to say but who says what he believes.

The price? “Everyone hates me,” Rosen told Michael Silver of NFL.com.

“I don’t know, everyone kind of likes to be liked,” Rosen explained. “I don’t really care as much about the media stuff, but what hurts me on the inside is when people will meet me, and I’ll talk to them, and they’ll be like, ‘God. You aren’t a dick!‘ Or, ‘From what I understood, you’re kind of an a-hole, but . . .’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to say to that.’

“I try to be as good of a person as I can be. I try to be a generally kind person. I mean, if I was running for the presidency, I’d probably run a campaign on, ‘Be kind.’ It just kind of sucks — my friends having to defend me to their friends. I mean, you can go around the UCLA campus and ask someone, ‘What do you think of Josh Rosen?’ and you can put your money on the fact that you’re gonna get a bad response. That kind of stinks. I mean, it sucks.”

It definitely does, but that’s often the price of being different. Of being genuine and authentic. Even when not trolling for a reaction (and thus necessarily expecting the reaction that will come), authenticity will piss off those who disagree with the authentically held belief.

Actually, it’s good preparation for what’s to come for Rosen. If he’s successful, he’ll be loved by the fans of his team and hated by the teams he beats, regardless of what he says or how he says it. Russell Wilson rarely dabbles in controversy, but Rams, 49ers, and Cardinals fans despise him because: (1) he’s a great player; and (2) he plays great against their favorite teams.

So if hatred by strangers is an inevitable consequence of success, Rosen is getting a head start on developing the emotional callous necessary to handle being hated by strangers.

Ultimately, the opinions of strangers don’t matter. It’s easy for those who aren’t hated by strangers to say that, but it’s true. Once Rosen is drafted, all that matters is what his teammates and coaches think of him. If he plays the way in the NFL that he has at UCLA, teammates and coaches surely won’t hate him.