Kam Chancellor will undergo further testing on his neck this summer

Getty Images

The Seahawks still don’t know whether Kam Chancellor will play this season.

The safety will undergo further testing this summer to determine his future, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said Monday.

“He’s going to have a scan I think it’s either late June or early July,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Chancellor, 30, injured his neck in a November game against the Cardinals. The four-time Pro Bowler has indicated that he intends to play this season, but doctors will have to clear him first.

His base salary of $6.8 million for 2018 is fully guaranteed, whether he plays or not.

Chancellor has missed 16 games over the past three seasons. He played nine last season.