Landon Collins has second arm surgery Monday

Giants safety Landon Collins confirmed earlier this month that he needed to have more surgery on the forearm he broke last season and Collins went in for that operation this week.

Collins posted a picture of himself in a hospital gown to his Instagram feed Monday. Collins initially had surgery after suffering the injury in Week 16 last year, but follow-up visits to doctors showed that the injury had not healed correctly.

Collins’ recovery timeline has been pegged as 6-8 weeks, so he won’t be back on the field with his teammates before the offseason program is over. He is expected to be ready for training camp and the 2018 season, however.

Collins is entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft. Like most Giants, Collins saw his production slip from 2016 to 2017 but a healthy season in 2018 should leave him on track for either a franchise tag or a big new deal before the 2019 season gets underway.