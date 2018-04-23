Minicamp gives Davis Webb chance to “showcase what he can do”

Getty Images

The Giants have the second choice in the first round on Thursday night and their plans have been the subject of much discussion since the end of the regular season.

At one point it seemed likely that they would be taking a quarterback to groom behind Eli Manning in the short term, but recent reports have pushed Penn State running back Saquon Barkley into the forefront of options. If they don’t go for a quarterback, 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb could wind up as the No. 2 behind Manning and new head coach Pat Shurmur will get his first chance to work with Webb on the field at a three-day minicamp this week.

“It will be a great way for Davis to sorta showcase what he can do,” Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “We don’t have a full 90-man roster so he’s gonna get a lot of reps and he probably would anyways. I don’t want to make this sound like it’s a showcase for Webb, but as a guy we’re interested in seeing, he’s certainly gonna get his fair share of the reps.”

Shurmur said the team is going to “take in any information we can up to that time we’re on the clock,” but it is hard to imagine any minicamp performance leading the Giants to change their plans for the No. 2 pick. It could have some impact on later choices, especially if the new Giants regime finds itself unconvinced that Webb has what it takes to step into the lineup at some point in 2018.