Monday’s #PFTPM begins draft week with a bang

PFT PM

It’s draft week. The draft is coming. Eventually. Inevitably. Hopefully.

To fill the final few days before it all gets started, we’ve got plenty of products. From the content at PFT to PFT Live (the morning radio/TV show) to #PFTPM, a weekday podcast that has captured the affection of the quickly-growing group known as the @PFTPMPosse.

Monday’s edition of #PFTPM delves into plenty of developments from Monday, including a closer look at the shifting sands of Adam Schefter’s reporting on Tom Brady (and some speculation on what really may be going on behind the curtain), Sean Payton’s admission that he would have taken Patrick Mahomes if Marshon Lattimore were off the board, the curious message being sent by the 49ers about Reuben Foster, what the Browns may do with the No. 1 overall pick, and answers to plenty of your questions.

Coming Tuesday, we’ll have interviews with Josh Rosen, Bradley Chubb, and Calvin Ridley. Which means less of me and more of others. Which means a much improved edition of #PFTPM.