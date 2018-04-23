Patriots agree to terms with Ulrick John

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Ulrick John, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

John, 25, played five games for the Packers last season. He played 40 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

The Colts made him a seventh-round pick in 2014, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

John spent part of 2015 on the Colts’ practice squad before the Dolphins signed him to their active roster on November 2 of that season. He played two games with the Dolphins in 2015.

He saw action in three games with the Cardinals in 2016.