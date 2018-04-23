Patriots brought Lamar Jackson in for a visit

AP

The Patriots did more than send out smoke signals indicating they had some interest in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, they brought him to their facility.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Patriots “relatively quietly” brought Jackson to Foxboro for a pre-draft visit.

That either means A) they whispered the entire time he was there, or B) were able to get him in and out without anybody realizing it for at least a week.

It’s probably B).

They were apparently “intrigued and impressed” with him after the visit, and maybe the fact they were speaking in hushed tones lent the visit an air of intimacy that others lack.

Or maybe they realize they’re going to need a new quarterback of the future sooner rather than later, and they think the former Heisman Trophy winner could be that guy.

And they have four picks in the first two rounds, giving them plenty of ammunition if they need to move up from No. 23.

But ssssshhhhhh, keep it quiet.