Report: Bills unlikely to trade up to No. 2

The Giants might trade down from No. 2, but if they do, it’s unlikely Dave Gettleman’s buddy, Brandon Beane, will be the one moving up.

The Bills aren’t expected to use their picks to climb to the second spot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Instead, the Bills will pull the trigger on trading up only if a quarterback they like slips to No. 5 or No. 6, he adds.

Buffalo has plenty of ammunition to make a move, with two first-round choices, two second-round choices and two third-round choices.

The Jets’ trade up to the third spot has added intrigue to the No. 2 choice and what the Giants might do, and Beane and Gettleman worked together in Carolina.

But the Bills General Manager recently denied a report that the Giants and Bills have the framework in place for a trade.

“I don’t get into that, but that’s not true,” Beane told One Bills Live, via Ryan Talbot of Yahoo. “I’m going to leave it at that.”