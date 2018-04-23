Report: Cardinals picking up D.J. Humphries’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Cardinals will exercise the fifth-year option in D.J. Humphries‘ contract, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

Humphries is scheduled to make $9.6 million in 2019, which is guaranteed only for injury.

The 24th overall pick in 2015 has played only 18 games in three seasons. The Cardinals made him inactive for every game his rookie season. He opened 2016 as the starting right tackle before left tackle Jared Veldheer was injured, prompting the team to move Humphries to left tackle.

He started five games at left tackle after Veldheer’s injury before a concussion forced Humphries to miss the final three games of that season.

Last season, Humphries started five games at left tackle before a knee injury. He underwent surgery to repair a torn MCL and dislocated knee cap, finishing the year on injured reserve.