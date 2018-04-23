Report: Police investigating David Irving after allegations made by his girlfriend

Getty Images

Frisco, Texas, police are investigating serious allegations against Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving, Jobin Panicker of WFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

Police have not arrested Irving, but they are looking into “assault-bodily injury, unlawful restraint and assault-impeding breath and circulation,” per Panicker. The allegations by his girlfriend were reported to police Sunday at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Irving’s own Twitter account accused him of “domestic vilance (sic) again” as well as failed drug tests in a series of tweets, per the Dallas Morning News. Irving said in a Facebook post that his ex girlfriend hacked his Twitter account after a break up.

The tweets since have been deleted.

Irving tweeted that the woman “did this exact same thing at Iowa State.” He added that he called police but “being dark, and we’ll (sic) huge, I’m always the one who’s in trouble.”

Irving had a domestic abuse causing injury charge filed against him at the end of his junior season at Iowa State. He was suspended indefinitely and missed a game before being reinstated, and the charges were dropped in January 2014.

But Iowa State dismissed him from the football team that offseason after his arrest during what was described as a riot on campus.

“I made some bad decisions up there, wrong place, wrong time, whatever you want to say about it. It happened,” Irving said late last season, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I lost my scholarship because of it. I would’ve been the first in my family to graduate from college and I messed that up. So I messed up a lot.”

Irving served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy to start last season.