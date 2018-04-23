Saints won’t match Ravens offer to Willie Snead

Getty Images

Wide receiver Willie Snead reported to Saints workouts last week without signing his restricted free agent tender, but he won’t be spending the rest of the offseason in New Orleans.

Snead signed an offer sheet with the Ravens late last week and PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Saints will not match the offer. Snead was tendered at the lowest level so Baltimore does not owe any compensation for signing the wideout.

It’s a two-year, $7 million contract for Snead with another $3.4 million available via incentives. Snead caught 141 passes for the Saints in 2015 and 2016 before dropping to eight catches in 11 games last season. Snead was suspended to start the year and never recovered his former role in the offense once he was reinstated.

He’ll try to find better footing with the Ravens, who have also added John Brown and Michael Crabtree to their receiving corps this offseason. They’ve been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Dez Bryant as well, but Snead’s addition doesn’t leave much space in the lineup at the moment.

The Saints signed Cameron Meredith as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason and he’ll join Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Brandon Coleman as targets for Drew Brees in 2018.