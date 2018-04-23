Steelers don’t rule out any position in first round

Getty Images

Three quarterbacks were taken in the first 11 picks of the 2004 draft and all three remain the starters for the team they played with during their rookie season.

There have been discussions around the Giants and Chargers about taking possible successors to Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, but that topic has been batted around Pittsburgh less often this offseason than it was last year. Last year was when Ben Roethlisberger mused about retiring before committing for the year to come and the Steelers ultimately took Josh Dobbs in the fourth round of the draft.

Roethlisberger has refrained from such talk this year and has signaled a desire to play for multiple years. That doesn’t mean the Steelers are ruling out using another selection on a quarterback and General Manager Kevin Colbert said Monday that he isn’t ruling out using their first-round pick in that direction.

“Ben is a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Colbert said. “We’re very lucky to have him. He’s stated his intention to play at least a few more years and that’s awesome. As I said when we opened this, our job is to not only win a championship in ’18, it’s to secure this franchise’s ability to do it in the future.”

It doesn’t seem to be a likely outcome as Colbert also stressed the need to surround Roethlisberger with the best possible talent and one imagines doing so on the field would qualify as the best way to maximize the quarterback’s remaining years in Pittsburgh.