Steelers have “no updates to provide” on Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers held their pre-draft press conference on Monday and General Manager Kevin Colbert addressed a couple of issues before he began taking questions from the media.

One was their move to exercise their 2019 option on linebacker Bud Dupree‘s contract and the other had to do with running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell got the franchise tag for the second straight year earlier this offseason and didn’t join the team at the start of the offseason program last week as he continues looking for a long-term deal.

That pretty much catches things up regarding where things stand with Bell. Colbert said there were “no updates to provide” about talks with Bell on a new deal or anything else having to do with the running back and said the draft has their full attention at the moment.

Colbert said the team will re-evaluate things once the draft is over, but the lack of word on progress toward a deal suggests that things could continue to play out in a similar fashion to last year. Bell sat out the entire offseason, training camp and preseason before returning to the Steelers in time to play in the regular season.

4 responses to “Steelers have “no updates to provide” on Le’Veon Bell

  2. Seriously, it makes no sense to pay Bryant, Bell and Ben all this money when the coach, who has 3 of the most talented players in the league, can’t bring home the bacon…

  3. “He’s still not worth what he thinks he is, and he’s still not gonna get what he expects. He’s gonna sit out all off-season activities then show up to start the season with a sputtering slow start, just like last year. Then he’s gonna skip meetings and practices and threaten retirement right before the playoffs again, just like last year. Then our defense will get manhandled because we have no cap to improve it and Bell will be a non-factor while we go one-and-done, just like last year. Meanwhile, all the Fantasy Football honks who think individual statistics = team winning will shed their tears for him, crying about how unfairly he’s treated and how underpaid he is, just like last year. So we’re just gonna pay him over $14 mil this year, and he’s gonna carry us to the 20th ranked rush attack in the league, just like last year.”

    There, update provided.

