Steelers have “no updates to provide” on Le’Veon Bell

The Steelers held their pre-draft press conference on Monday and General Manager Kevin Colbert addressed a couple of issues before he began taking questions from the media.

One was their move to exercise their 2019 option on linebacker Bud Dupree‘s contract and the other had to do with running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell got the franchise tag for the second straight year earlier this offseason and didn’t join the team at the start of the offseason program last week as he continues looking for a long-term deal.

That pretty much catches things up regarding where things stand with Bell. Colbert said there were “no updates to provide” about talks with Bell on a new deal or anything else having to do with the running back and said the draft has their full attention at the moment.

Colbert said the team will re-evaluate things once the draft is over, but the lack of word on progress toward a deal suggests that things could continue to play out in a similar fashion to last year. Bell sat out the entire offseason, training camp and preseason before returning to the Steelers in time to play in the regular season.