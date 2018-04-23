Steelers pick up option on Bud Dupree

AP

Bud Dupree has yet to live up to his draft status with the Steelers. They’re locking him up for another year anyway.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers have picked up the fifth-year option on the outside linebacker.

Dupree, the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, had a career-high six sacks last year.

But that gave him just 14.5 in three seasons, and they went to the extent of bringing back James Harrison for part of that time to offer some help.

Exercising the option puts him on the books for more than $9 million in 2019, which seems rich considering his performance so far. But it’s only guaranteed for injury, so if he underwhelms again things could change.