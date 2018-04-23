Tom Brady’s agent says he plans to play this year, and for many years

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 23, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Despite talk that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could retire this offseason, Brady’s agent doesn’t see it happening.

Agent Don Yee told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Brady’s plan is to play.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee said. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid 40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

The 40-year-old Brady has two more seasons on his current contract, at salaries of $14 million a year — which is an absolute bargain for an MVP quarterback. Although some see Brady’s decision not to participate in the Patriots’ voluntary offseason work as an indication that he wants more money, Yee downplayed that.

“He customizes his preparation to each season in order to maximize his performance,” Yee said. “His training methods are always evolving and getting better. The year he missed the first four games — that month of training on his own was particularly efficient.”

So from all appearances, Brady will still be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week One. And in 2019. And maybe for many years beyond that.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady’s agent says he plans to play this year, and for many years

  5. redlikethepig says:
    April 23, 2018 at 1:41 pm
    Brady has the perfect life. I just wish he’d shut up.
    ———————————
    Translation: Aarrgh Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!
    – All the recent salty talk of his retiring or wanting out of NE because of Belichick’s hard work ethic, in spite of Brady’s actions to the contrary (shifting JimmyG, comments last year, and setting up extra work camps on top of BB’s schedule this spring) has partly been because Brady doesn’t run his mouth to the media – because even if he did you’d say he was lying. Enjoy the next few years dude!

  7. Agent speak… shopping Brady around after the Pats move up and pick an heir QB on Thursday? Brady got the team to send Jimmy packing. He won’t be as successful convincing the team to do it again this time.

    My popcorn is ready. I really believe there won’t be a happy ending of the Patriots-Brady story in NE.

    Belichick wins. Always has and he will this time too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!