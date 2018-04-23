Tom Brady’s agent says he plans to play this year, and for many years

Getty Images

Despite talk that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could retire this offseason, Brady’s agent doesn’t see it happening.

Agent Don Yee told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Brady’s plan is to play.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee said. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid 40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

The 40-year-old Brady has two more seasons on his current contract, at salaries of $14 million a year — which is an absolute bargain for an MVP quarterback. Although some see Brady’s decision not to participate in the Patriots’ voluntary offseason work as an indication that he wants more money, Yee downplayed that.

“He customizes his preparation to each season in order to maximize his performance,” Yee said. “His training methods are always evolving and getting better. The year he missed the first four games — that month of training on his own was particularly efficient.”

So from all appearances, Brady will still be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week One. And in 2019. And maybe for many years beyond that.