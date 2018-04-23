Tom Telesco has no time for questions about Baker Mayfield not having time to study playbook

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
Last week, comments emerged from Baker Mayfield regarding his meeting with the Chargers, and his admitted lack of knowledge about their playbook. This week, Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco had the perfect response to Mayfield’s remarks.

“I didn’t look at [the Chargers] playbook as much as a I should have,” Mayfield told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “It could have gone a little bit better . . . but at the same time, I’m prioritizing which playbooks I’m going to learn. No offense to them, but I’ve got a lot on my plate.”

Said Telesco when asked about Mayfield’s comments by Dan Wolke of the Los Angeles Times: “I’m probably not prepared to comment on that. My plate’s pretty full. No offense, Dan.”

It’s a funny twist on Mayfield’s quote, and it shows that the teams definitely are paying attention to the things these guys say. None it means much, though, because Mayfield will indeed be long gone before the Chargers are on the clock.

