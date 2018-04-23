Veteran defensive back Will Blackmon working out for teams

Getty Images

It appeared Will Blackmon’s NFL career might have been over when he was cut by Washington before the start of the regular season last year.

But the 33-year-old still wants to play, and is trying to hustle up a market.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Blackmon has worked out recently with the Seahawks, Browns, Colts, and Falcons. Since he’s still available, that means that the Seahawks, Browns, Colts, and Falcons didn’t sign him.

He could still find a team after the draft, and would lend experience at safety.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Packers, he’s also been with the Giants, Seahawks, and Jaguars, making the transition from cornerback to safety along the way.