“Wavy” MRI at Combine forces Rasheem Green to show his knee is fine

As the draft approaches, it’s important for all teams to have accurate information about all prospects. Toward that end, former USC defensive end Rasheem Green has provided accurate information about his health to all teams. Specifically, about his left knee.

Green suffered a torn ACL in the left knee during high school. He had reconstructive surgery, along with a subsequent a cleanup procedure performed by the USC team doctor.

At the Scouting Combine, an MRI performed on the left knee showed that the new ACL was “wavy.” During his visits to NFL teams (per a source with knowledge of the situation, Green visited the Patriots, Lions, Seahawks, Chargers, Rams), doctors concluded that both knees were equally stable. Dr. Ed Khalfayan, the Seahawks team physician, opted to perform a new MRI, because Dr. Khalfayan sensed that there was a problem with the MRI from the Scouting Combine. The new MRI performed in Seattle showed the knee to be intact.

Green thereafter visited Dr. Walter R. Lowe in Houston, who determined that the left knee was actually tighter than the uninjured knee. Dr. Lowe interpreted the Seattle MRI to show that the repaired ACL remains in place.