Andrew Luck won’t be throwing at minicamp

Getty Images

The Colts get an extra minicamp, because they have a new coach. But that’s no benefit for their current quarterback.

Via George Bremer of the Anderson (Ind.) Herald-Bulletin, Andrew Luck won’t be throwing at the minicamp.

More specifically, he won’t be throwing at all. He won’t even be throwing to play catch during warmups.

Luck continues to recover from shoulder surgery performed in January 2017. The thinking is that, by skipping steps during his rehab, Luck set himself back — possibly making it harder to ever get back to 100 percent.

At some point, Luck will reach maximum medical improvement in his shoulder. The question isn’t whether he’s back to what he was before the surgery, but how close (or maybe how far) he’ll be from his prior 100-percent capacity.