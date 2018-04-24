Cardinals reportedly serious about moving up for QB

Getty Images

If you look at it from a need standpoint, the Cardinals should be high on the list of teams pursuing a quarterback. But picking 15th makes it harder.

That apparently breeds a certain urgency.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals are “making a lot of noise about moving up” in the first round.

If they are, the logical landing spots would be the Broncos (fifth overall) and Colts (sixth), unless they’re prepared to swing a major deal. The Cardinals have an extra third-rounder, but lack the stockpile of draft picks that also-desperate Buffalo has at hand (two picks in each of the first three rounds this year). That could lead General Manager Steve Keim to consider dealing future picks if he’s hell-bent on getting one this year.

After the retirement of Carson Palmer (who coupled with Drew Stanton won just enough games to keep them from easily finding replacements), the Cards went out and signed Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. That’s practically begging for help, to the extent that waiting until 15th and seeing what’s left might not be practical.